ProdCorporation grain reserve stock stands at 362,000 tons
23 August 2022 12:15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The grain reserve supplies of the ProdCorporation reached 326,800 tons,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said at today’s Government meeting.

This year thanks to the forward procurement of farm products the ProdCorporation contracted deliveries of 1,137,300 tons of grain. To this end KZT 80 bln was allocated. Notably, the reserve stock of the ProdCorporation stand currently at 362,800 tons. The said grain will meet the domestic needs in case of need to stabilize and ensure food safety. For example, this year the ProdCorporation let stabilize prices for social bread.


