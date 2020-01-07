Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Business

Procter & Gamble intends to start production in Uzbekistan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 January 2020, 13:06
Procter & Gamble intends to start production in Uzbekistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The US Procter & Gamble company is interested in the possibility of starting production in Uzbekistan.

The prospects of the initiative were discussed at a meeting held at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry, Trend reports.

The company returned to Uzbekistan for product selling in 2017. Currently, 260 people work in the staff of its distribution network.

According to company representatives, Procter & Gamble is currently studying the industrial potential of Uzbekistan and considering the prospects of creating high-tech production facilities in the country. In the operations in the country, the company will follow American standards of quality and environmental friendliness.

The ministry, together with company representatives, will consider this proposal to clarify the format and conditions for possible cooperation, the press service said.

The Procter & Gamble Company is an American multinational company, one of the leaders in the global consumer goods market. The company's shares are taken into account when calculating the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Procter & Gamble ranks 34th in the Fortune 500 list.


Business, companies   Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi