    Processed goods export grows in Kazakhstan up to USD 3.5 bln

    12 April 2022, 09:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about the country’s foreign trade turnover growth, Kazinform reports.

    «This January-February the foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan increased by 53% to reach USD 18.2 bln. Export grew by 71.4% to stand at USD 12.1 bln. Thereat, the country’s processed goods export rose by 47% to hit USD 3.5 bln,» Kuantyrov said.

    According to the Minister, the country's import amounted to USD 6.1 bln. He added that the country’s trade surplus made USD 6 bln.

    «The processing industry retains sustainable growth. The country’s overall production increased by 6.5% over the past January-March,» the Minister noted. The most growth was reported in the city of Almaty, as well as in North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

