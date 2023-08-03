Processed goods constitute 90% of Kazakhstani exports to Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 2 Deputy Prime Minister – Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Haji Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, debated the main aspects of cooperation, Kazinform learnt from Primeminister.kz.



The Kazakh minister noted the countries agreed to increase commodity turnover from 1 billion US dollars to 3 billion US dollars.

90% of Kazakhstani exports to Afghanistan account for processed goods, traditional foodstuff including wheat and flour, mineral fertilizers, rye and flax. Following the last visit of Kazakhstani companies to Kabul in April this year the first batch of domestic energy drinks, baked goods, mineral fertilizers was delivered to Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan suggested Afghanistan to use potential of the country’s Trade House in Herat and open its representation in Kazakhstan to speed up cooperation.

Besides, those attending focused on the development of the current trading routes and creating alternative goods supplies routes through Afghanistan.

As stated there, Kazakhstan considers participation of domestic companies in Afghanistan’s economic projects, especially, in transport, mining, telecommunications and agricultural sectors. Kazakhstan and Afghanistan also established educational cooperation.130 students from Afghanistan receive education at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University so far.

Since 2005 the gross inflow of investments from Afghanistan into Kazakhstani economy made some 11.7 million US dollars. There are 52 joint ventures working in Kazakhstan.