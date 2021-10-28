Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Problems of transboundary rivers in the spotlight of meeting in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 October 2021, 14:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Kazakhstan-Russia Commission on shared use and protection of transboundary water bodies is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the session Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serik Kozhaniyazov said in his remarks that Kazakhstan and Russia have a lot of shared transboundary rivers, including the Zhaiyk River, the Yertis River, the Tobyl River and many more.

He noted that this year the Joint Commission will pay utmost attention to the problems of the Zhaiyk River basin as well as the implementation of the Common roadmap on activation of research cooperation in the basins of large transboundary rivers.

According to him, during the session the sides will discuss the issues related to the effectiveness of measures taken by Kazakhstan and Russia. Reports on all basins of transboundary rivers shared by Kazakhstan and Russia are to be made at the session.

Vice Minister Kozhaniyazov reminded of the instructions given by the heads of state during the recent Cross-border Cooperation Forum between Kazakhstan and Russia. «At the forum Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin paid special attention to the issues of water safety and gave us specific instructions in that respect,» he noted.


