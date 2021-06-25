Go to the main site
    Prizes and grants of President in the field of mass media awarded in Nur-Sultan

    25 June 2021, 18:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The awarding ceremony of prizes and grants of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of mass media was held at the KazMedia Center, Kazinorm has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the event, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev read out the congratulatory message from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the professional holiday of mass media workers.

    In his congratulatory message, the Head of State noted that mass media promote the values of statehood. According to President Tokayev, the state pays utmost attention to the development of information space. Talented journalists are constantly supported and the traditional prize of the President in the field of mass media is a bright example of that support.

    Dauren Abayev went on to congratulate the laureates of the prizes and holders of the grants, namely TV host of Khabar 24 TV host Vera Zakharchuk, Saule Issabayeva of Qmonitor.kz, head of Almaty studio of Qazaq and Shalqar radio stations Bakyt Kutpanbayev, chief manager of mass media department of JSC «NC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy» Zhannat Oishibayev, editor-in-chief of AIQYN republican newspaper Nurmukhamed Baigarayev and many others.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

