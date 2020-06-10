Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Privatization of Samruk-Kazyna assets postponed

    10 June 2020, 11:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the State Commission for the Modernization of the Economy, chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, considered the issues of privatization of JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna assets, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

    The Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020 includes 167 assets of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC. 21 companies are in the process of sale and liquidation / reorganization. Due to the high volatility in the international capital markets, lower energy prices and slowdown in the global economy growth, it was decided to postpone for 2021–2023 the privatization of KazMunayGas, Air Astana, Tau-Ken Samruk, Qazaq Air, Samruk-Energy, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy etc.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    4 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    5 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events