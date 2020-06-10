Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Privatization of Samruk-Kazyna assets postponed

Alzhanova Raushan
10 June 2020, 11:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the State Commission for the Modernization of the Economy, chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, considered the issues of privatization of JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna assets, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

The Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020 includes 167 assets of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC. 21 companies are in the process of sale and liquidation / reorganization. Due to the high volatility in the international capital markets, lower energy prices and slowdown in the global economy growth, it was decided to postpone for 2021–2023 the privatization of KazMunayGas, Air Astana, Tau-Ken Samruk, Qazaq Air, Samruk-Energy, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy etc.


