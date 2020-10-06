Private investors to build 7 wholesale - distribution centres

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A consortium of private investors suggested a private financial initiative to build 7 wholesale - distribution centres. Currently the consortium consists of farm producers and trading system participants, the Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service informs.

The first centres will be built in Michurino village and Aksu, Pavlodar region, Kapchagai city in Almaty region, Shu in Zhambyl region, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and Almaty.

The system will consist of 24 centres. 7 facilities such as 4 storage centres and 3 distribution centres will be built first.

The national commodity distribution system will be realized through PPP via a private financial initiative.