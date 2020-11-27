Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Priority task is to ensure stable health situation

    27 November 2020, 13:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev told about the regional medicine development, Kazinform reports.

    «The priority task of healthcare today is to ensure stable epidemiological situation. To this end the region tales all necessary measures and efficient restrictions. There are 6 PCR labs in the region that allow conducting up to 7,000 tests a day. Currently the region carries out 1,500-2,000 tests a day,» the Governor told an online press conference.

    A new 200-bed infectious diseases hospital was built in a relatively short time. Notably, for the last 2 weeks three coronavirus-positive women welcomed three healthy babies without any complications.

    Besides, the number of lung ventilators in the region increased 2.5 times, 60 new ambulances were delivered in the region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events