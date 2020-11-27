Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Priority task is to ensure stable health situation

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 November 2020, 13:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev told about the regional medicine development, Kazinform reports.

«The priority task of healthcare today is to ensure stable epidemiological situation. To this end the region tales all necessary measures and efficient restrictions. There are 6 PCR labs in the region that allow conducting up to 7,000 tests a day. Currently the region carries out 1,500-2,000 tests a day,» the Governor told an online press conference.

A new 200-bed infectious diseases hospital was built in a relatively short time. Notably, for the last 2 weeks three coronavirus-positive women welcomed three healthy babies without any complications.

Besides, the number of lung ventilators in the region increased 2.5 times, 60 new ambulances were delivered in the region.


