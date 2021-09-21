Priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of CICA presented in Qatar

DOHA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Qatar organized a diplomatic briefing dedicated to Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the CICA, attended by the heads of diplomatic missions of Asian states accredited in Doha, representatives of the Qatari Foreign Ministry and journalists, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, Ambassador Arman Issagaliyev stressed that the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to convene the Conference for Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), announced almost 30 years ago, has gained wide international recognition and developed into the most relevant platform for Asian security and cooperation, uniting 27 member states, which together generate more than 50% of world GDP and provide two-thirds of the global economic growth.

The Ambassador spoke in detail about the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA in 2020-2022, the main of which is the consistent promotion of the institutional development of the forum and the formation of an Organization for Security and Development in Asia on its basis. It was stressed that «the transformation of the CICA into a full-fledged organization will give the successfully operating dialogue platform an international subjectivity and a global role, thereby consolidating the means of influence of Asian states on global processes.»

The participants of the event were also informed about the main aspects of the upcoming 6th Ministerial meeting of the CICA participating countries, which will be held on October 11-12, 2021 in Nur-Sultan. Following the results of the event, an exchange of views on the issues of the regional agenda took place.

In addition, a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the nation’s independence entitled Kazakhstan Recognized by the World Community was organized on the sidelines of this event.



