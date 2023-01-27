Prime Minister tasks Shymkent authorities to speed up construction of new airport terminal

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to Shymkent, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, visited the local airport and charged to speed up the construction of a new terminal, Kazinform reports citing primeinister.kz.

«Shymkent is the third largest city of the country well placed at the intersection of transport routes between East and West, which creates good conditions for the operation of both direct and transit flights,» Smailov says.

He criticized the condition of the local airport, which, in his words, «does not comply with its international status.»

He reminded that the instruction of construction of the new terminal was given in 2018, but it still has not been put into operation.

Smailov tasked the local authorities to accelerate the construction of the terminal.

According to mayor Murat Aitenov, the project has been completed by 80% today. The total area of the terminal is 40,000 square meters.









Photo: primeminister.kz



