Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Shymkent

    Prime Minister tasks Shymkent authorities to speed up construction of new airport terminal

    27 January 2023, 16:24

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to Shymkent, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, visited the local airport and charged to speed up the construction of a new terminal, Kazinform reports citing primeinister.kz.

    «Shymkent is the third largest city of the country well placed at the intersection of transport routes between East and West, which creates good conditions for the operation of both direct and transit flights,» Smailov says.

    He criticized the condition of the local airport, which, in his words, «does not comply with its international status.»

    He reminded that the instruction of construction of the new terminal was given in 2018, but it still has not been put into operation.

    Smailov tasked the local authorities to accelerate the construction of the terminal.

    According to mayor Murat Aitenov, the project has been completed by 80% today. The total area of the terminal is 40,000 square meters.



    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Transport Kazakhstan Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev receives CEO of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev
    Kazakhstan needs new ski resorts
    Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
    Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final
    2 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina earns $1.2mln in prize money after reaching AO 2023 final
    3 CELAC: Eradication of hunger included in Buenos Aires Declaration
    4 S. Korea aims to become one of the world’s top 3 AI powerhouses by 2027: PM
    5 Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns