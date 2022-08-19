19 August 2022 09:25
Prime Minister Smailov to visit Pavlodar region
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will pay a working visit to Pavlodar region, the Prime Minister’s press office informs via Telegram.
The Head of the Government will visit a number of industrial and agricultural enterprises and will check the course of modernization of social infrastructure. The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting on the region’s comprehensive development.
