Prime Minister Smailov, TAV Airports Holding CEO Serkan Kaptan discuss coop in aviation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chief Executive Officer of TAV Airports Holding Serkan Kaptan met in Astana for discussing the issues of cooperation in aviation and development of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics potential, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

Alikhan Smailov noted that Turkiye has been one of priority trade, economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan, including in transport industry.

«We pay great attention to improving the country’s transport and logistics potential. Today our obective is to strengthen the role of Kazakhstan as a reliable continental transit hub,» he said

The Prime Minister noted the importance of TAV Airports Holding’s engagement in the implementation of a large infrastructure project on construction of a new international terminal in Almaty.

According to him, Almaty Airport is among the largest ones in Central Asia. «We expect that the construction of the new terminal will significantly increase passenger traffic and will let expand the geography of flights as well as provide residents and guests of the city with a high level of comfort,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

Serkan Kaptan spoke about the company's activities in Kazakhstan and outlined the plans to join other projects.

«Almaty Airport is one of the most important projects for us. Located in the heart of Central Asia, it plays an important role both for the city and for the entire Kazakhstan. That is why we strive to develop it as soon as possible. We hope the new terminal will start functioning next year,» he said.

Upon completion of the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen effective cooperation.