Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who is paying a working visit to Yerevan, participated in an extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Those attending the event were prime ministers of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus – Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, as well as representatives of the EAEU observer states – Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister’s press office.

Taking the floor, Alikhan Smailov said despite external challenges, Kazakhstan's mutually beneficial trade with the EAEU countries over eight months of 2022 exceeded $17 billion, which is 5% more than in the same period last year. In general, since the establishment of the EAEU, Kazakhstan has increased the export of processed products to the member states by 64%, while the range is expanding over time in favor of finished goods.

Alongside, the Prime Minister pointed out the importance of revising the principles of functioning of national regimes in EAEU member states’ government procurements.

«The technical and technological requirements, local content, even the geographical limitations - this is not a complete list of barriers that enterprises face when trying to participate in the government procurements of partner countries,» Alikhan Smailov noted.

The Prime Minister also called on the EAEU countries to speed up work on the introduction of unified vehicle passport forms and organization of electronic passport systems, as well as to update technical guidelines that directly affect the efficiency of the Union's common market.

«The goal of establishment of a unified database of technical guidelines is to ensure free circulation of goods meeting safety requirements. The existing gaps in regulation of this process, leads to the import of goods on fictitious certificates,» the Kazakh Prime Minister said.

«I am sure that only joint efforts and real actions of each of the parties will allow us to overcome the current challenges and achieve further development of the Eurasian Economic Union,» Alikhan Smailov concluded.

In the framework of the visit, Alikhan Smailov participated in a joint meeting of the EAEU heads of government with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.





Photo: primeminister.kz















