Prime Minister sets a number of tasks to new Governor of Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the public in Pavlodar region today, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that modernization of infrastructure must be one of priority tasks for the local administration, Kazinform reports.

The akimat must ensure uninterrupted heating process in the region, the Prime Minister said.

One of the most pressing issues is the environmental situation, he added. 30% of the emissions across the republic accounts for Pavlodar region, due to the presence of large industrial enterprises. In this regard, the authorities of the region must focus on reduction of negative impact of industrial emissions on the environment, the Prime Minister said.

«It is crucial that industrial companies modernize production processes, increase investment and provide social assistance to the employees,» Alikhan Smailov noted.

Assain Baikhanov has been appointed today the Governor of the region by the presidential decree.





Photo:t.me/Kzgovernment



