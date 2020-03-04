Prime Minister of Ukraine resigns

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted a letter of resignation as Ukraine's prime minister to Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov on March 3, Servant of the People MP Oleksandr Kachura has said.

«Yes, the statement has been received today,» Kachura told reporters on Tuesday, March 3.

At the same time, he added that the issue of nominating MP Serhiy Ionushas for the post of Ukraine's prosecutor general had not yet been discussed at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction.

Earlier, MP Oleksandr Kachura wrote on his Telegram channel that President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction that Honcharuk be dismissed as Ukraine's prime minister and Denys Shmyhal be appointed to the post.

Source: UKRINFORM



