Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Prime Minister Mamin highlights importance of water resources’ efficient use

    22 December 2020, 11:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin highlighted the importance of efficient use of water resources at the Government’s session on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

    «Currently, 65% of water consumption [in Kazakhstan] falls at agriculture. Provision of the agro-industrial sector with qualitative and guaranteed water volume directly affects the country’s food security,» Premier Mamin told the Cabinet.

    According to him, Kazakhstan shares a lot of transboundary waters with others countries, including China, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan and the use of those waters is regulated by a number of inter-governmental agreements. For instance, this month Kazakhstan and Russia adopted the program of cooperation in terms of preservation and rehabilitation of the ecosystems of such transborder rivers as Ural and Irtysh.

    As per the program, the sides agreed among other things to reconstruct discharge facilities to better water exchange.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region