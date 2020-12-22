Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Prime Minister Mamin highlights importance of water resources’ efficient use

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 December 2020, 11:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin highlighted the importance of efficient use of water resources at the Government’s session on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

«Currently, 65% of water consumption [in Kazakhstan] falls at agriculture. Provision of the agro-industrial sector with qualitative and guaranteed water volume directly affects the country’s food security,» Premier Mamin told the Cabinet.

According to him, Kazakhstan shares a lot of transboundary waters with others countries, including China, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan and the use of those waters is regulated by a number of inter-governmental agreements. For instance, this month Kazakhstan and Russia adopted the program of cooperation in terms of preservation and rehabilitation of the ecosystems of such transborder rivers as Ural and Irtysh.

As per the program, the sides agreed among other things to reconstruct discharge facilities to better water exchange.


