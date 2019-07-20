Go to the main site
    Prime Minister gives start to Together – Clean Kazakhstan campaign

    20 July 2019, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a start to ‘Together - Clean Kazakhstan’ ecological campaign. More than 1,200 people including members of the Cabinet, representatives of government and public organizations, diplomatic corps, local authorities, students participated in cleaning the Koyandy Water Reservoir.

    Welcoming thecampaign participants, the Head of the Government pointed out the importance ofthe event and called the governors of regions, ecological activists, youthorganizations and volunteers to support this initiative.

    «I am confidentthat this action will gain a widespread support across the country. ‘Together –Clean Kazakhstan’ campaign will enable us to improve the environmentalsituation in Kazakhstan,» said Prime Minister Askar Mamin.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
