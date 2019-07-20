Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Ecology

Prime Minister gives start to Together – Clean Kazakhstan campaign

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 July 2019, 14:10
Prime Minister gives start to Together – Clean Kazakhstan campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a start to ‘Together - Clean Kazakhstan’ ecological campaign. More than 1,200 people including members of the Cabinet, representatives of government and public organizations, diplomatic corps, local authorities, students participated in cleaning the Koyandy Water Reservoir.

Welcoming the campaign participants, the Head of the Government pointed out the importance of the event and called the governors of regions, ecological activists, youth organizations and volunteers to support this initiative.

photo

photo

«I am confident that this action will gain a widespread support across the country. ‘Together – Clean Kazakhstan’ campaign will enable us to improve the environmental situation in Kazakhstan,» said Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023