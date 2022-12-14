Prime Minister gives number of instructions to Cabinet members, regional governors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions to the Cabinet members today, Kazinform reports.

Namely, the Ministry of Agriculture was tasked to create an open digital map of withdrawn agricultural lands with a transparent mechanism of their distribution.

The Ministry of Finance and the National Bank were assigned to ensure gradual reduction of transfers from the National Fund. Alikhan Smailov stated necessity of submitting recommendations on further improvement of approaches to budgeting.

«The work of the Interdepartmental Commission on demonopolization of economy should be enhanced in regards to denationalization, non-interference of monopolists in the activities of adjacent markets, reduction of administrative barriers and price pressure on the markets,» said the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Labor needs to pay special attention to ensuring safe working conditions and improving mechanisms for preventing industrial injuries, he noted.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the Ministry of Information, were charged with a task to explain to the population the procedure of legalization of cars registered in other countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked to submit additional recommendations on enhancing the investment attraction work of the Government. These recommendations will be discussed at a meeting of the Economic Policy Council.

The ministries of industry and ecology together with the Prosecutor General’s Office were commissioned to take measures to nationalize mineral deposits transferred [to private companies - editor] with violations.

The Ministry of Energy was charged to check the condition of each thermal power station. «Special attention must be given to the privately owned facilities. The issue of financing their modernization must be thoroughly worked out,» said the Prime Minister.

The governors of the regions were tasked to timely monitor the problematic issues and compile clear algorithms of their settlement.

Photo: primeminister.kz