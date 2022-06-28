Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Prime Minister congratulates journalists on professional holiday

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 June 2022, 13:08
Prime Minister congratulates journalists on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov congratulated journalists and media workers on their professional holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday. In my opinion, journalism is not just a profession, but it’s a vocation. There are no outsiders in journalism. We wish you creative and professional success,» Alikhan Smailov said addressing the journalists at the Cabinet’s press center.

Later, during the Governmental meeting, the Prime Minister thanked journalists for fruitful cooperation and civil responsibility.

«I am confident that our joint efforts will help make the Government’s work more transparent and more efficient and meet the essential needs of the society. I wish you successfully implement new ideas and plans,» the Prime Minister said.

The Day of Mass Media Workers in Kazakhstan was established in 2019 as per the presidential instruction.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Mass media   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events