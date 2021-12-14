Prime minister confirms first Omicron death in the UK

LONDON. KAZINFORM At least one patient with the Omicron variant of coronavirus has died in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

«Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalizations, and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,» the prime minister told journalists after visiting a vaccination clinic in west London, TASS reports.

With this in view, Boris Johnson called on the people to promptly have booster jabs. «So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognize the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters,» he stressed.

The Omicron variant now accounts for about 40% of coronavirus cases in London and «tomorrow it’ll be the majority of the cases» in the city, Boris Johnson said.

On Sunday, the country’s coronavirus alert level was raised from three to four amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Boris Johnson also said that booster jabs would be offered to all citizens of the country over 18 years of age by the end of the year. Currently, people over 30 and patients with chronic diseases can book the time for visiting a vaccination clinic for a booster jab.



