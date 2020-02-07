Prime Minister Askar Mamin holds meeting of Transport Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired the first meeting of the Transport Council, according to primeminister.kz.

«The issues of developing the country's transit and transport potential are the most important area of ​​work of the Government. The transport industry is one of the drivers of Kazakhstan's economic growth and has great development potential. In this regard, it was decided to create the Transport Council,» Mamin said.

The head of government noted that the transport sector occupies 8.2% of Kazakhstan’s GDP. At the end of 2019, the industry's growth rate was 5.1%, and the number of employees exceeded 640 thousand people.

The Transport Council will consider current issues of the development of the transport industry and the transit potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the tasks of forming a regional transport and logistics hub, increasing population mobility, reducing the time for delivery of goods across the country, etc.

The composition of the Council included the heads of state bodies and large companies of the transport industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



