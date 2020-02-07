Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Prime Minister Askar Mamin holds meeting of Transport Council

    7 February 2020, 17:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired the first meeting of the Transport Council, according to primeminister.kz.

    «The issues of developing the country's transit and transport potential are the most important area of ​​work of the Government. The transport industry is one of the drivers of Kazakhstan's economic growth and has great development potential. In this regard, it was decided to create the Transport Council,» Mamin said.

    The head of government noted that the transport sector occupies 8.2% of Kazakhstan’s GDP. At the end of 2019, the industry's growth rate was 5.1%, and the number of employees exceeded 640 thousand people.

    The Transport Council will consider current issues of the development of the transport industry and the transit potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the tasks of forming a regional transport and logistics hub, increasing population mobility, reducing the time for delivery of goods across the country, etc.

    The composition of the Council included the heads of state bodies and large companies of the transport industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy