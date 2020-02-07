Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Prime Minister Askar Mamin holds meeting of Transport Council

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 February 2020, 17:01
Prime Minister Askar Mamin holds meeting of Transport Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired the first meeting of the Transport Council, according to primeminister.kz.

«The issues of developing the country's transit and transport potential are the most important area of ​​work of the Government. The transport industry is one of the drivers of Kazakhstan's economic growth and has great development potential. In this regard, it was decided to create the Transport Council,» Mamin said.

The head of government noted that the transport sector occupies 8.2% of Kazakhstan’s GDP. At the end of 2019, the industry's growth rate was 5.1%, and the number of employees exceeded 640 thousand people.

The Transport Council will consider current issues of the development of the transport industry and the transit potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the tasks of forming a regional transport and logistics hub, increasing population mobility, reducing the time for delivery of goods across the country, etc.

The composition of the Council included the heads of state bodies and large companies of the transport industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone