Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to visit Karaganda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Friday, July 8, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will pay a working visit to Karaganda region, Kazinform learned.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit a number of industrial, infrastructure, and social facilities. He will also get familiarized with the course of implementation of new investment projects, the Telegram channel of the Prime Minister's press service informed.