    Primary batch of coronavirus vaccine produced in Karaganda sent to Russia for check

    22 December 2020, 18:24

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The Karaganda pharmaceutical complex was chosen to produce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. The vaccine is produced as part of the agreements concluded by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

    The equipment and processes of the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex comply with the production of the finished vaccine product.

    The transfer process started early December. The primary batch of the vaccine was produced yesterday. Today the batch was sent to Russia for quality control. It will be checked within a month at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. As soon as results are ready the application will be submitted for its registration to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry. Industrial production of the vaccine will start when it is registered.

    The owner of the vaccine is the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Karaganda pharmaceutical complex is the platform to produce it. It is the country’s first biotechnological enterprise which is equipped with the equipment of the European leading manufacturers. More than USD 100 mln was invested in its development since 2012.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Karaganda region Russia Kazakhstan
