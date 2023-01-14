Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Prices, tariffs in Kyrgyzstan rise almost by 15% in 2022

    14 January 2023, 14:58

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In January-December 2022 (compared to December of the previous year), the increase in consumer prices and tariffs in the whole republic amounted to 14.7%, Baktybek Kudaibergenov, Chairman of the National Statistical Committee said, Kabar reports.

    He said that at the same time, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 24.4%, food products and non-alcoholic beverages - by 15.8%, non-food products - by 12.7% and tariffs for services provided to the population - by 9%.

    He noted that an increase in consumer prices and tariffs in January-December of the past year (compared to December of the previous year) was observed in all regions of the republic.
    Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia
    2 President Tokayev arrives in UAE
    3 Kazakhstan, Slovakia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    4 36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal
    5 S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022