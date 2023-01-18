Prices for educational services rise by 14.5% in 2022 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prices for educational services were up 14.5% as of December last year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Ranking.kz.

Atyrau region saw the highest increase in prices for educational services - 60.4%, followed by Turkestan region – 28.2%, Karaganda region – 21.9%, East Kazakhstan region – 19.9%, and Pavlodar region – 19%. Almaty region recorded the lowest annual rise of 5.3% in educational service prices.

Prices rose by 11.1% in preschool and primary education, 9.6% in secondary education, 20.2% in vocational secondary education, 17% in higher education, and 15.9% in adult education.

As of Q3 of 2022, educational services totaled KZT949.8 billion, 17.4% more than a year before, with basic and secondary education accounting for KZT444.9 billion, preschool education – KZT158.7 billion, and higher education KZT110.2 billion.



