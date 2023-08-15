Go to the main site
    Price regulation remains priority task for Government

    15 August 2023, 13:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tough geopolitical situation negatively impacts economy. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at the Government’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    «At the Government’s extended session, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to ensure annual economic growth at 6% in a short-term outlook. Foreign experts forecast slowdown in economic growth rates till the end of the year. The tough geopolitical situation impacts the economy,» Smailov said.

    He noted the need to adopt systemic measures to boost economic growth. «We need to focus on diversification of economy, further development of domestic production, raise investments and create new jobs,» Alikhan Smailov noted.

    «Price surge regulation remains a priority task for the entire Government. Inflation in the country has slowed down by 14% since February due to the measures taken. Meanwhile, we need to lower the inflation rate twofold compared to the same period in 2022. We need to timely take preventive measures, as foodstuffs prices keep contributing to the inflation processes,» the Prime Minister added.

    The regional governors and ministries were tasked to implement all the activities outlined in the Complex of Measures on Control and Reduction of Inflation.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

