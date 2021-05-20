Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Price of Brent crude oil down below $66 per barrel first time since April 28

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 May 2021, 11:16
Price of Brent crude oil down below $66 per barrel first time since April 28

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2021 delivery has dropped by 4.24% to $65.8 per barrel on London's ICE, diving below the $66 per barrel level for the first time since April 28, 2021, according to the trading data as of 5:30 pm Moscow time.

As of 5:42 pm, the price of Brent oil extended losses trading at $65.35 per barrel, down by 4.89% compared with the previous closing, TASS reports.

As of 5:53 pm Moscow time, the price of Brent oil was down by 4.96% at $65.3 per barrel, whereas the price of WTI oil was down by 5.34% at $62 per barrel.

The futures contracts are declining following an increase in US crude inventories by 1.32 mln barrels last week to 486.011 mln barrels as of May 14, according to a US government report. Meanwhile analysts interviewed by Bloomberg expected an increase in oil stockpiles by 2 mln barrels.


Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires