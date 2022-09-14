Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Previous systems of international security are collapsing, President

    14 September 2022, 11:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Energy crisis undermines achievement of carbon neutrality, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his speech of welcome at the opening of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We face shortage of food in most undeveloped regions of the world. At the same time, geopolitical confrontation with the world’s most fragile powers intensified, which leads to tensions increase in various parts of the world,» Tokayev said.

    The Head of State emphasized that «the previous systems of international security are collapsing before our eyes.»

    «Extremism and terrorism remain a challenging problem and threat. Energy crisis undermines the achievement of carbon neutrality. We cannot afford ignoring them,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad