Previous systems of international security are collapsing, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Energy crisis undermines achievement of carbon neutrality, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his speech of welcome at the opening of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We face shortage of food in most undeveloped regions of the world. At the same time, geopolitical confrontation with the world’s most fragile powers intensified, which leads to tensions increase in various parts of the world,» Tokayev said.

The Head of State emphasized that «the previous systems of international security are collapsing before our eyes.»

«Extremism and terrorism remain a challenging problem and threat. Energy crisis undermines the achievement of carbon neutrality. We cannot afford ignoring them,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.



