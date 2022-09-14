Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Previous systems of international security are collapsing, President
14 September 2022, 11:24

Previous systems of international security are collapsing, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Energy crisis undermines achievement of carbon neutrality, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his speech of welcome at the opening of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We face shortage of food in most undeveloped regions of the world. At the same time, geopolitical confrontation with the world’s most fragile powers intensified, which leads to tensions increase in various parts of the world,» Tokayev said.

The Head of State emphasized that «the previous systems of international security are collapsing before our eyes.»

«Extremism and terrorism remain a challenging problem and threat. Energy crisis undermines the achievement of carbon neutrality. We cannot afford ignoring them,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive