UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Passers-by found bone remains on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street in the eastern city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform learned from YK-news.kz.

Police have already registered the fact of discovery of the bone remains.

«We suppose it is a human skull. An examination will let us identify the age of the skull and whom it belongs,» police said.