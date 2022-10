13 September 2022, 10:40

Prestigious table tennis tournament kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The WTT Contender kicked off today, September 13, in the city of Almaty, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports. It brings together 140 athletes from 28 states of the world.

Kazakhstan for the first time ever hosts the WTT Contender with prize money of USD 75,000.

Photo:olympic.kz