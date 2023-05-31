Go to the main site
    Press service of Kazakh Foreign Ministry comments on the launch of missiles by DPRK

    31 May 2023, 18:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared its comments on the recent launch of missiles by the DPRK, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan is closely monitoring the situation around the North Korean nuclear program. Nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missile launches have a negative impact on the nuclear disarmament process and pose a threat to security, both regionally and globally.

    Kazakhstan, which joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear weapon state, has consistently advocated a tougher international regime for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

    Another missile launch by North Korea, detected in the morning of May 31 this year, cannot be regarded other than as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. We urge the North Korean authorities to strictly adhere to the UN Security Council requirements,» the press service said in a statement.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan
