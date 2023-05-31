Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Press service of Kazakh Foreign Ministry comments on the launch of missiles by DPRK

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2023, 18:44
Press service of Kazakh Foreign Ministry comments on the launch of missiles by DPRK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared its comments on the recent launch of missiles by the DPRK, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan is closely monitoring the situation around the North Korean nuclear program. Nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missile launches have a negative impact on the nuclear disarmament process and pose a threat to security, both regionally and globally.

Kazakhstan, which joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear weapon state, has consistently advocated a tougher international regime for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Another missile launch by North Korea, detected in the morning of May 31 this year, cannot be regarded other than as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. We urge the North Korean authorities to strictly adhere to the UN Security Council requirements,» the press service said in a statement.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region