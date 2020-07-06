Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus congratulate Nursultan Nazarbayev on his jubilee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vladimir Putin, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy on the 80th birthday over phone, the official website of Elbasy reads.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin wholeheartedly congratulated Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80 th jubilee wishing him good health, inexhaustible energy and new horizons for the sake of the friendly people of Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that political foresight and vast experience of Nursultan Nazarbayev would further contribute to deepening and widening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia and building up integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union. Elbasy thanked Vladimir Putin for warm wishes and highlighted importance of continuation of onward course for strengthening Kazakhstan–Russia strategic partnership and allied relations.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended congratulations to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev wishing him good health, happiness and new achievements on the way to prosperity of Kazakhstan. Thanks to huge efforts, wise and farsighted leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan, efficiently using its huge economic and intellectual potential, has become one of the most rapidly developing countries of the world. Elbasy thanked the Uzbek President for warm words expressing confidence in further strengthening of friendship and good neighborliness between the fraternal nations.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80th birthday wishing him good health, welfare and successful realization of new tasks in the history of Kazakhstan. He noted that people of Kazakhstan passed a great way creating the country which demonstrates impressive success in its development under the chairmanship of the Leader of the Nation. Elbasy expressing gratitude to the Belarus President spoke for further widening of multifaceted cooperation between the nations.



