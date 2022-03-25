Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Iran congratulate Head of State on Nauryz

    25 March 2022, 14:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The heads of foreign countries and international organizations sent congratulatory letters to President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart, on the occasion of the Nauryz, the Akorda press service reports.

    In his telegram the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, noted that Nauryz which has become common heritage symbolizing the beginning of the year was celebrated by the ancestors with good intents and hopes. He wished the country prosperity.

    Serdar Bredymukhammedov, the President of Turkmenistan, also extended congratulations and best wishes to the Head of State and fraternal country of Kazakhstan. He wished all wellbeing and prosperity.

    The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, wished peace and solidarity all the nations of the region. In his congratulatory telegram he noted that Iran stands for strengthening and extending cultural solidarity, peace and security in the world and region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12