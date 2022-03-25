Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Iran congratulate Head of State on Nauryz

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 March 2022, 14:02
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Iran congratulate Head of State on Nauryz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The heads of foreign countries and international organizations sent congratulatory letters to President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart, on the occasion of the Nauryz, the Akorda press service reports.

In his telegram the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, noted that Nauryz which has become common heritage symbolizing the beginning of the year was celebrated by the ancestors with good intents and hopes. He wished the country prosperity.

Serdar Bredymukhammedov, the President of Turkmenistan, also extended congratulations and best wishes to the Head of State and fraternal country of Kazakhstan. He wished all wellbeing and prosperity.

The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, wished peace and solidarity all the nations of the region. In his congratulatory telegram he noted that Iran stands for strengthening and extending cultural solidarity, peace and security in the world and region.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Holidays  
