Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan talk over phone

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2021, 19:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the initiative of the Uzbek side, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Uzbek leader expressed deep condolences to the President and the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the tragic incident at the military facility in Zhambyl region. Shavkat Mirziyoyev asked to convey the words of condolences and support to the families of victims and wished the speediest recovery to all those injured.

During the phone talk, the sides also exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan. The heads of state reiterated their interest in further close coordination of efforts and approaches in bilateral and multilateral format.


