Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The official greeting ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took place at the International Congress Hall in Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the official ceremony the anthems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were played. Then, the Kazakh and Uzbek leaders introduced members of the official delegations to each other.

Afterwards, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held talks in the narrow format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev for warm reception, pointing out the relevance of his state visit to Uzbekistan.

The Kazakh President emphasized Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening cooperation with Uzbekistan, its brotherly nation, as the two countries enjoy long-standing friendship and mutual respect. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan share common cultures, traditions, languages and religions. For that reason, the current state visit is of paramount importance as the two nations can propel their relations to a brand new level. It was stressed that the stronger and more successful Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation is, the more stable situation in the Central Asian region will be.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for his part, extended his congratulations to the Kazakh counterpart on the occasion of his victory in the recent presidential election and expressed gratitude for accepting the invitation to pay the state visit to Uzbekistan. In his words, the visit will give a new impulse to the development of bilateral relations between Astana and Tashkent and the documents signed will set the stage for the implementation of specific tasks.

The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders went on to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership, paying utmost attention to cooperation in political, trade-economic as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also touched upon the pressing issues of international and regional agenda.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan happen to be the biggest trade partners in Central Asia. 2022 saw the two-way trade increasing by 35% and almost reaching $5 billion.





Photo:akorda.kz



