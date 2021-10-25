Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan hold talks in narrow format

ASHBAGAT. KAZINFORM – During his state visit to Ashgabat, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The top-level talks between Tokayev and Berdimuhamedow were held in narrow format. The heads of state discussed a wide range of issues related to the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership paying the special attention to expanding the political, trade and economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides also touched upon the issues of global and regional agenda.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to his Turkmen colleague for the invitation to pay a state visit to the brotherly Turkmenistan.

During the talks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope that his state visit will give a serious additional impulse to the development of strategic partnership between the two nations, reiterating that for Kazakhstan Turkmenistan is a fraternal nation. According to the Kazakh leader, the two countries have a lot in common as they share centuries-long friendship and common border.

President Tokayev stressed he believes that cooperation with Turkmenistan is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and he looks forward to signing of important documents during his state visit.

He went on to note that Nur-Sultan and Ashgabat will continue to actively cooperate in the international arena.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in turn, thanked the Kazakh President for accepting his invitation to pay a visit to Turkmenistan and characterized the Turkmen-Kazakh relations as stable and trust-based. «Your visit will allow to propel our fraternal and strategic relations to a brand new level for the benefit of the two nations,» he said.

Ahead of the talks, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan attended the formal greeting ceremony at the Independence Square in the Turkmen capital.



