Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopt joint statement on events in Kyrgyzstan

    9 October 2020, 16:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopt joint statement on events in Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The events taken place in the friendly country of Kyrgyzstan raise our deep concern. We, as close neighbors, bound by centuries-long ties of friendship, good neighborliness, common cultural and spiritual values, call the people of Kyrgyzstan the tough times to show wisdom for the sake of peace maintenance and stability in the country, the statement reads.

    The Presidents expressed hope that all political parties and civic circles of Kyrgyzstan will make necessary efforts to ensure peace and order, to settle outstanding issues in compliance with the Constitution and national legislation.

    They also stressed that prosperity of Kyrgyzstan is the important factor for regional security and sustainable development of entire Central Asia.

    We will always support the people of Kyrgyzstan in its striving for unity, peaceful and independent development and prosperity, the statement reads.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims