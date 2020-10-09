Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopt joint statement on events in Kyrgyzstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 October 2020, 16:03
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopt joint statement on events in Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopt joint statement on events in Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The events taken place in the friendly country of Kyrgyzstan raise our deep concern. We, as close neighbors, bound by centuries-long ties of friendship, good neighborliness, common cultural and spiritual values, call the people of Kyrgyzstan the tough times to show wisdom for the sake of peace maintenance and stability in the country, the statement reads.

The Presidents expressed hope that all political parties and civic circles of Kyrgyzstan will make necessary efforts to ensure peace and order, to settle outstanding issues in compliance with the Constitution and national legislation.

They also stressed that prosperity of Kyrgyzstan is the important factor for regional security and sustainable development of entire Central Asia.

We will always support the people of Kyrgyzstan in its striving for unity, peaceful and independent development and prosperity, the statement reads.


