Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan hold informal meeting
20 July 2022 20:39

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan hold informal meeting

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – An informal meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

The Central Asian leaders discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of mutual interaction between the countries, exchanged views on a number of issues of regional agenda during a cruise on Lake Issyk-Kul.




Related news
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Over 1,000 coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
18 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan in last 24 hrs
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive