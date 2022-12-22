Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures

22 December 2022, 18:42

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh and Uzbek Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in a ceremony of launching joint ventures. The two were informed in detail about the realization of joint projects between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In particular, projects for the production of home appliances in Karaganda region, infusion solutions in Shymkent, as well as Chevrolet cars in Kostanay city are to be launched in Kazakhstan.

A mineral fertilizer production project in Navoiy region, construction of a logistics center in Tashkent region as well as housing and commercial infrastructure in Tashkent are set to be carried out Uzbekistan.

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev wished successful realization of joint projects and gave a start to the construction of the projects.

Photo: akorda.kz















