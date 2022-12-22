Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures

22 December 2022, 18:42
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh and Uzbek Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in a ceremony of launching joint ventures. The two were informed in detail about the realization of joint projects between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In particular, projects for the production of home appliances in Karaganda region, infusion solutions in Shymkent, as well as Chevrolet cars in Kostanay city are to be launched in Kazakhstan.

A mineral fertilizer production project in Navoiy region, construction of a logistics center in Tashkent region as well as housing and commercial infrastructure in Tashkent are set to be carried out Uzbekistan.

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev wished successful realization of joint projects and gave a start to the construction of the projects.


Photo: akorda.kz





Related news
Tokayev completes state visit to Uzbekistan
Head of State attends exhibition dedicated to life and creative work of Abai
Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents sign alliance and border demarcation treaties
Теги:
Read also
Tokayev completes state visit to Uzbekistan
Head of State attends exhibition dedicated to life and creative work of Abai
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan: two neighbors, two strategic partners
Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents sign alliance and border demarcation treaties
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to sign border demarcation agreement
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
President of Kazakhstan visits Tole bi Mausoleum in Tashkent
News Partner
Popular
1 S. Korea to roll out 15 projects aimed at fostering new growth engines
2 Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Para Karate Championship in Tashkent
3 U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
4 COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
5 December 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News