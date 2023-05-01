Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on successful holding of the nationwide referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan.

The Kazakh President said that the results of the nationwide referendum stand as testimony to people’s high confidence and unequivocal support of the President’s strategic course.

The sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation between the two nations.

The Presidents debated dynamic development of Kazakhstan -Uzbekistan relations, implementation of agreements achieved earlier.



