Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold talks

    1 May 2023, 14:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on successful holding of the nationwide referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan.

    The Kazakh President said that the results of the nationwide referendum stand as testimony to people’s high confidence and unequivocal support of the President’s strategic course.

    The sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation between the two nations.

    The Presidents debated dynamic development of Kazakhstan -Uzbekistan relations, implementation of agreements achieved earlier.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM, Uzbek President hold talks
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bids farewell to Emomali Rahmon
    Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan
    3 more Kazakhstanis evacuated from Sudan
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift